Q-Tip Rolls Out A Tribe Called Quest Coronavirus Kit

Capitalizing on the global reality of COVID-19, A Tribe Called Quest frontman Q-Tip will be rolling out a product under his band’s banner. The Queens Hip-Hop legend has introduced A Tribe Called Quest-themed coronavirus kit to the masses.

On Monday (Jul 20), the Abstract Poetic, real name Kamaal Fareed, shared a photo of the ATCQ coronavirus package that is fashioned after the band’s sixth and final album We Got Tt From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service album artwork.

In the tweet, Q-Tip shared photos of what appears to be two face masks, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, a small bottle of sanitizer fluid in a box set which features the final album cover art throughout. In the caption of the tweet, Tip wrote “Be safe. Soon come.”

While the world waits on an official release date for this special drop, check out Q-Tip’s tweet below.

—

Photo: Getty

