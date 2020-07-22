HHW Gaming: We Love To See It, 21-year old French superstar Kylian Mbappé Revealed As ‘FIFA 21’s Cover Athlete

EA has already revealed the covers for Madden NFL 21, UFC 4, now it’s FIFA 21’s turn, and they couldn’t have picked a better player to highlight.

Announced today (Jul.22), 21-year old French superstar Kylian Mbappé, has been revealed as the global cover athlete for EA’s insanely popular soccer video game, FIFA 21. Mbappé, who is considered one of the beautiful game’s brightest stars will grace the covers of FIFA 21’s standard, champion, and ultimate editions of the game.

The news follows after Paris Saint-Germain unveiling their home and away on-the-field uniforms and is just another milestone that the young phenom can add to his growing list of accomplishments. Since becoming a professional in 2016, Mbappé has scored multiple World Cup game-winning goals and won numerous league titles. In 2017 he was the Golden Boy award and accomplished the astonishing fete of being named the Ligue 1 Player of The Year at the age of 20.

Speaking on nabbing the honor of gracing the cover of FIFA 21, Kylian Mbappé stated:

“Being on the cover of FIFA is a dream come true. From my time at Bondy to Clairefontaine to the World Cup, this marks another big milestone. I’ve been playing this game since I was a kid, and I am honored to represent a whole new generation of footballers and be in the same group as many other amazing footballers who I now share this honor with.”

Cam Weber, EVP, and Group GM, EA SPORTS spoke on Mbappé’s selection adding:

“As our FIFA franchise accelerates towards the next generation of player experience, we know our cover athlete needs to truly embody both the future of our game and the future of football as a whole. Kylian represents what we’re bringing to the experience this year, from his commitment to advancing football culture, to his deep social connections and relentless desire to take his game to the next level. We’re excited to partner with Kylian in driving the World’s Game forward.”

The announcement comes ahead of FIFA 21’s gameplay reveal trailer, which will more than likely happen during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Reveal event Thursday (Jul .23).

Photo: EA Sports / FIFA 21

