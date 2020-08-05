Juelz Santana is now a free man. Today (August 5), the Dipset rapper was freed from federal prison where he was serving a sentence for a gun conviction.

Kimbella was right—in late 2019, and thus before the Coronavirus Pandemic, she asserted that her husband would be home by the summer of 2020.

Juelz was originally sentenced to 27 months in prison back in December of 2018 after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. In March 2018 he was pinched after security at Newark Liberty International Airport found oxycodone pills and a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage—but only after he fled the scene and turned himself in days later.

So originally due out on February 10, 2021, Juelz Santana has come home early.

Of course, his release has been documented via his Instagram account per 2020 rapper protocol.

“Free at last #ImBack #SantanaFree ,” reads one caption include an image of a masked up Juelz rocking a baseball hat that reads “Santana Free” along with a picture of his new young son, Santana James, who arrived a little over a year ago while his dad was still locked.

According to Kimbella he was supposed to be released last week but some sort of snafu prevented that from happening.

Welcome home Juelz Santana. Stay out of trouble, lock in with family, and hit the studio, while socially distanced of course.

Juelz Santana Is Free From Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com

