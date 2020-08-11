It has only been a couple of days since the release of Cardi B’s controversial single and people are still very mad. One analyst got gathered together personally by the Bronx bombshell.

As spotted on Insider all types of right wing personalities are clutching their pearls after the release of “WAP”. The new song finds Bardi and Megan Thee Stallion talking that talk and not everyone can comprehend the vibes. One stiff shirt in particular is Ben Shapiro. The co-founder and editor of the conservative website The Daily Wire took time during his program to read the lyrics to the song verbatim. Naturally his very dry delivery resulted in a clip that had all the cringe worthy feels. “Wet a– P-word, P-word is female genitalia,” he clarified for reasons unknown.

Shapiro went on to explain his disdain for the raunchy track. “This is what feminists fought for. This is what the feminist movement was all about, and if you say anything differently it’s ’cause you’re a misogynist, see?” he said. The clip got back to Becalis and she made it clear that his recital is just fodder for memes as one Twitter use spliced in his performance to the vide causing her to drop several laughing emojis in a comment.

Other conservatives have also chimed in to express their disapproval of “WAP”. James Bradley, a congressional California hopeful, also did the most when discussing the song on Twitter. “#WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!” he wrote. Additionally Carole Baskin from Tiger King has also said the video was in poor taste for how exotic big cats were used in the visual.

Photo: Screen shot

Cardi B Clowns Conservative Pundit Ben Shapiro For Slandering “WAP” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: