Big Ten Presidents To Meet Today To Decide Future Of NCAA Football Season

Last week the University of Connecticut decided it would forego putting their players out on this field due to COVID-19 concerns. That action has caused other organizations to rethink 2020.

As spotted on ESPN the upcoming collegiate football season might not see the light of day due to growing concerns regarding the pandemic. According to the article The Big Ten is expected to meet on Tuesday, August 11 to decide whether or not the 2020-2021 schedule will indeed take place. While several states continuing to see an upswing in cases, the sports publication says that senior leadership are not ready to cancel.

Unidentified sources close to the conversations claim that fans might see a couple of different scenarios play out. One possibility is a delayed start to the season so the committee can allow some extra time to see how Coronavirus plays out. Another option is a shortened schedule where teams will only play 10 games. This framework would see the opening weekend games start September 12, September 19 or September 26 “through strategic sequencing.”

A formal ruling is expected to be announced on Wednesday, August 12.

