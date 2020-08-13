Breaking The Bubble: NBA To Allow Guests At Orlando Compound: Report

Joe Budden famously called the NBA‘s Adam Silver the best commissioner in sports on his podcast, and that statement rings true considering the league’s reboot success thus far. Now, it’s been reported that visitation rules to the Orlando bubble will be relaxed.

ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski was given access to a league-wide memo detailing the new rules inside the Florida compound. NBA officials and the National Basketball Players Association worked out an agreement that non-family members who wish to visit the bubble should already have “longstanding relationships” with the players and staff members.

The league has been very specific in stating that players cannot host guests inside the compound if the relationship or connection is new or casual which also includes if the visitor is only “known by the player only through social media or an intermediary.”

Essentially speaking, no, ahem “pole athletes” allowed.

Other portions of the memo state that persons without “an established pre-existing, personal and known relationship” will not be allowed to enter. The memo rules also dictate that the earliest folks can begin visiting the bubble is August 31 after clearing quarantine rules.

Family members and guests will need to quarantine seven days straight outside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or for three days in the team’s market before taking a chartered flight to Orlando, and then an additional four days on the Disney campus.

Adding to this, players will be allowed one ticket per guest for each of the upcoming playoff games and a seat available to small children. Visits to nearby theme parks will not be permitted.

