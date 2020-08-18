Son of Debra Lee, Quinn ‘DJ Spicoli’ Coleman, Has Passed Away

DJ, A&R, and entrepreneur Quinn Coleman has died. He was just 31.

According to The Grio, Coleman’s family confirmed his passing on Sunday (Aug 16) through an exclusive statement to the publication confirming the passing of the music executive and son of former BET President and CEO Debra Lee.

The statement, which was released on Monay (Aug 17) by a spokesperson for Lee does not note how Coleman passed but does request privacy for Lee’s family at this time.

Quinn Coleman, son of Debra Lee and Randy Coleman, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16 at the age of 31. The cause of death is unknown. Quinn was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend, a passionate DJ and A&R executive with a bright future ahead of him. Debra and her family are devastated by Quinn’s passing and ask for privacy and respect as they grieve together.

Before his untimely passing, Quinn Coleman had been known through the industry and beyond for his creative contributions and a keen eye to spot what’s next before the masses. In addition to his industry work, Coleman was a co-founder of the DC to BC, a music marketing group that put on the heavily anticipated Washington, D.C based music festival, Trillectro, which served as a platform to give local and upcoming hip-hop and electronic music artists a venue to reach audiences from 2012 thru 2018.

Modele “Modi” Oyewole, who co-founded DC to BC with Coleman in 2008, wrote on Twitter:

“the coldest man to ever do it, straight up. everything i’m doing now is cuz of this dude. i wish i was half as cool as him. all the things we were supposed to get into. grateful for the memories, devastated that making new ones ends here. rest easy my boy. i love you.”

Many have weighed in on Coleman’s death, calling him not only a “bridge” in the culture but also an amazing architect of sound.

We send our sincere condolences to Debra Lee and the entire Coleman family.

