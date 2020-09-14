‘I Do Identify As Bisexual,’ Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall

Andrew Gillum told Tamron Hall during an interview on Monday that he identifies as “bisexual.” The revelation came on the season premiere of “The Tamron Hall Show” during a line of questioning centered on an incident at a Miami Beach hotel in March when the former Florida gubernatorial candidate was found unconscious in a room with two other men, including one who overdosed fro drugs.

“I don’t identify as gay,” he also told Hall.

Gillum’s wife, R. Jai Gillum, joined her husband on the talk show but was interviewed separately first. She spoke openly when Hall asked her about Gillum’s sexuality.

“Love and sexuality sits on a spectrum,” R. Jai told Hall. “All I care about is what’s between us.”

Gillum was once considered a rising star within the Democratic Party and even had President Barack Obama campaign for him ahead of the 2018 midterm election that he barely lost to current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He frequently exchanged pointed barbs with Donald Trump on Twitter and endeared himself to the liberal political structure until that fateful early morning of March 13 when Gillum was found inebriated and unresponsive in a compromising position with two other men in a Miami Beach hotel room where a police report indicated there was suspected drug use. A series of graphic photos purportedly of Gillum from inside the hotel room showed drugs. Gillum quickly released a brief public statement apologizing and saying he had too much to drink before he voluntarily entered rehab days later.

During Hall’s show on Monday, Gillum’s wife said what was most important to her in this moment.

“Those people who love us and care about us and wish us well — no matter what did happen — that is the energy we need and receive,” she said.

Gillum told Hall that he “revealed this to [his wife] so many years ago.”

When Hall asked him if he felt like a weight had been lifted off his back by making the revelation about his sexuality, he aid he has “mixed emotions” but that he feels “more whole.”

When Gillum was asked if he still has political ambitions, the former mayor of Tallahassee didn’t rule it out.

“Maybe it will be,” he said while also admitting that he understood his life could also take a completely different course.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

