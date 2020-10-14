Royce Reed Backflips Her Way Into Dwight Howard’s Limelight To Remind Fans He’s Part of A Tribe Called Deadbeats

The Los Angeles Lakers may be the 2020 NBA Champions, but it seemed Dwight Howard‘s celebration time was cut short after his current girlfriend and baby mother decided to rain on the parade.

Kicking off the night by accidentally exposing his inbox. showing what seemed to be a couple spat between Dwight Howard and fiance Te’a Cooper, surrounding Howard’s choice of “friends.”

“So tell me,” Cooper wrote starting the text thread starts off, while Howard’s response is blocked by the picture in picture of his live stream, Cooper confirms that the text in question was regarding possible suspicious behavior by Howard by her followup response of “It must be true,” before adding the peace sign emoticon.

While the question may be legitimate, Howard’s ex and mother of his son, Royce Reed took to Instagram to call out Cooper for the text, claiming that it “wasn’t the right time” for “childish drama.”

“Damn….Imagine it being one of the happiest moments/days of your life and someone who’s supposed to be your sanity and celebrate with you comes at you with some childish DRAMA for all the world to see..how embarrassing.”

While the verbal back and forth between the ladies was short-lived after Cooper posted a video with the caption, “Nanana Boo Boo” before adding “He Diors, I mean adores me,” for petty pizzazz; Reed gave a double dose of petty after quickly jumping on the team to rain on Howard’s parade revealing that Howard hasn’t had any contact with their son in more than three months, noting that Howard’s intention turned from confirmed to possibly real quick after the dramatic and iconic win.

“Y’all better stop praising ppl based off a screenshot of their lives on tv and Instagram posts,” Reed wrote. “Better yet… imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here and that they haven’t seen since July or SPOKEN to since August before they leave the city and the response is “I don’t know, I gotta see what the team doin”. A multimillionaire who can catch any flight with a choice to spend a couple hours with children who want to think he’s their own personal Superman.”

Reed goes on to add that their son “needs him right now,” before noting that the distance has caused the child some trauma including outbursts of anger and crying.

“A child who REALLY NEEDS HIM RIGHT NOW! But… I hold this little boy at night through tears and anger,” Reed continued. “I comfort him. I raise him with love not through money. So anyone who has an issue with that F*CK YALL! Straight up! Braylon will always cause my lioness to come out! PERIOD!”

While the message was loud and clear, the first time NBA champion and his fiance have been radio silent regarding Reed’s allegations, something tells us that Reed learned to stay ready from her years on the VH-1 reality show Basketball Wives to stay ready with the tea in the holster.

Royce Reed Backflips Her Way Into Dwight Howard’s Limelight To Remind Fans He’s Part of A Tribe Called Deadbeats was originally published on hiphopwired.com

