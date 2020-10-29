Okay sneaker aficionados, the results are in and according to the “Shoe Oscars” known as the Footwear New Achievement Awards, the Nike SB Dunk has been crowned the top sneaker silhouette of 2020.

Hypebeast is reporting that after much consideration and research, the FNAA felt that the OG Nike silhouette was the hottest thing going in 2020 as it really was probably the most popular remixed silhouette of the year. From the Travis Scott’s to Valentine’s Dr. Strange Love to the heat sensitive Civilist “Thermography” SB’s, the Dunks have seen their popularity rise to astronomical levels thanks to creative innovation and slick designs.

But that wasn’t the only honor given this year as the FNAA covers much ground with their awards and recognition.

“Designer of the Year” was given to Salehe Bembury, the Vice President of Sneakers and Men’s Footwear at Versace who’s also responsible for one of 2020’s most desirable collaborations: an Antelope Canyon-inspired New Balance 2002R.

Elsewhere, Cardi B was named “Style Influencer of the Year,” Amina Muaddi was named “Collaborator of the Year” due to her work with FENTY, Aurora James of Brother Vellies was dubbed “Person of the Year” and both Birkenstock and Crocs — two brands who truly captured the zeitgeist of the year’s mule/slipper trend — were awarded “Brand of The Year.”

We’re lowkey surprised Virgil Abloh didn’t take something home as his Off-White Nikes and Jordans were a huge hit as they are every year.

The FNAA is set to be held digitally for the first time on December 8th and sneakerheads will be able to stream the festivities as never before.

Do you think the SB Dunk deserved to take home to top honor in 2020? Let us know in the comments section.

Footwear News Achievement Awards The Nike SB Dunk “Shoe Of The Year” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

