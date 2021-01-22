It may be a new and improved year, with a new President, but coronavirus is still outside. Dave Chappelle has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

TMZ confirmed via a rep of Chappelle’s that he is currently quarantining. The renowned comedian was in the midst of a socially distanced run of shows in Austin, Texas at the famed Stubbs Austin venue, which have now been canceled.

Chappelle had reportedly performed five shows on Wednesday (Jan. 20) night, and was scheduled to perform through the rest of the week until Sunday as well as another show on Tuesday (Jan. 26). Anyone who purchased a ticket will get a refund.

Last year, Chappelle performed socially distanced shows near his Yellow Springs, OH home. The Associated Press reports the shows were moved to Austin for the winter months. Attendees were tested for COVID-19 via rapid tests and socially distanced. But it seems like the Chappelle’s Show creator let his guard down.

While there were testing and social distancing protocols at the Austin shows, there have been photos of him kicking it with friends—include Donnell “Ashy Larry” Rawlings and Elon Musk— with no masks in sight, popping up online. It certainly doesn’t help that Texas has been a consistent coronavirus hotspot.

Joe Rogan was also set to perform and has apologized via Instagram while noting that the shows will be rescheduled.

Fortunately for Chappelle, he is currently experiencing no symptoms. But everyone he came in contact with needs to quarantine and get tested again.

Are y’all still not taking COVID-19 seriously?

Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

