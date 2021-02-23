Tiger Woods Hospitalized After ‘Major’ Car Crash: Here’s Everything We Know

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after he crashed his car earlier in the day in California. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department described it as a “single vehicle rollover traffic collision.” The crash was characterized as “major.”

The crash was apparently so serious that first responders had to use the “jaws of life” — an emergency rescue tool designed to pry apart and cut through heavy pieces of metal — to remove Woods from his car.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Golfer’s Digest reported Woods sustained “multiple leg injuries” and was undergoing surgery.

Woods was rehabilitating himself following back surgery last month.

In a news article about him that was published Monday, Woods suggested he was still not 100% following his surgery.

“I’m feeling fine, I’m feeling fine,” Woods told the Washington Post while discussing his chances of playing in the upcoming Masters tournament. “A little bit stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled … and then I can start doing more activities. But still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, you know, the little things before I can start gravitating toward something a little more.”

Back in 2017, Woods was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence.

In that instance, Woods said he’d been self-medicating for his back pain and insomnia and admitted he took a cocktail of drugs for pain and anxiety “without medical assistance.” They included, according to the toxicology report, ” hydrocodone and hydromorphone, two opioid pain medications; alprazolam, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders; zolpidem, a sedative prescribed for insomnia; and metabolites of alprazolam and of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.”

Woods was also notoriously involved in a different single-car crash back in 2009 at his home in Florida. In that instance, he was arrested for driving under the influence of prescription medication.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

