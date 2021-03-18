Samaria Rice & Lisa Simpson Drop List of Demands Telling Activists Stop Profiting Off Black Pain

Samaria Rice and Lisa Simpson are making it perfectly loud and clear. They are not here for any of the activists and people they feel are making a buck off their dead sons’ names and Black pain.

Earlier in the week, Rice took to Facebook to call out Tamika D. Mallory, calling her a clout chaser following her appearance during Lil Baby’s Grammy’s performance of his protest song “The Bigger Picture.”

A very upset Rice also accused Mallory and others associated with the Black Lives Matter movement of profiting off their dead relatives.

Now, Rice has teamed up with Lisa Simpson, the mother of Richard Risher, who was shot and killed after being accused of shooting at police officers to release a statement breaking down what exactly the two mothers want to see from activists claiming they represent the Black community.

In the statement, Mallory, Shaun King, who penned a ridiculous article in response to Rice’s FB post, civil rights attorneys Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt, BLM co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Melina Abdullah, and the Black Lives Matter Global Network are directly called out. The two mothers demand those mentioned above to “stand back and stop monopolizing and capitalizing our fight for justice and human rights. We never hired them to be representatives in the fight for justice for our dead loved ones murdered by the police. The ‘activists’ have events in our cities and have not given us anything substantial for using our loved ones’ images and names on their flyers.”

The statement also reveals that Rice questioned if Crump actually knew Ohio’s laws and that she gave him the boot 6-8 months into Tamir Rice’s case.

Rice closes out the statement by saying, “We don’t want or need y’all parading in the streets accumulating donations, platforms, movie deals, etc. off the death of our loved ones, while the families and communities are left clueless and broken. Don’t say our loved ones’ names period. That’s our truth!”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM SAMARIA RICE, MOTHER OF TAMIR RICE AND LISA SIMPSON, MOTHER OF RICHARD RISHER. Myself, @DaShaunLH, and @likefannielou had a conference call with Samaria and Lisa, and below is their full statement regarding Tamika Mallory, Shaun King, Benjamin Crump etc: pic.twitter.com/GC49bD1LL6 — Free Mumia Abu-Jamal (@_Rawilcox) March 17, 2021

Both Rice and Simpson had a list of demands as well, and they read:

Step down from the spotlight of our fights. Do not do anymore interviews, make anymore t-shirts, or hold anymore press conferences or events in the name of our loved ones. Do not use our loved ones to market any events. Black Lives Matter Los Angeles should pay me, Lisa Simpson, as I am the mother of Richard Risher. They had a press conference for the 49 day encampment when my son, Richard Risher, first got killed. They raised $5,000 for my son’s funeral. I never received one penny. Financial assistance for the Tamir Rice Foundation from all who have exploited Tamir Rice: Tamika Mallory, Shaun King, Benjamin Crump, and Black Lives Matter Global Network. I, Samaria Rice, purchased the building in 2018 and it needs remodeling, operational funds, etc. Housing funds for Lisa Simpson, as I am battling homelessness with my current children. My son, Richard Risher, was killed by LAPD and I was offered no assistance from BLM. I am currently living in a motel with my children and need funds for housing. Support the Tamir Rice Foundation and make all requested donations there: www.tamirericefoundation.org Send personal donations to the cashapps of $SamariaRice and $LisaLee693

This is getting really ugly, quickly.

—

Photo: Andrew Burton / Getty

Samaria Rice & Lisa Simpson Drop List of Demands Telling Activists Stop Profiting Off Black Pain was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: