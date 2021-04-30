Over the years, Steve Harvey has managed to annoy his fair share of people for various reasons, but more recently Cypress Hill rapper, B-Real has taken issue with the game show host’s lack of love for Hip-Hop music.

In a recent sit-down interview with Tony A. Da Wizard on Roadium Radio, the OG Hip-Hop legend explained his beef with the comedian turned game show host and where it stems from.

Reminiscing about the time Steve was hired at 92.3 The Beat in Los Angeles to give OG Hip-Hop host Big Boy some competition, B-Real remembers Harvey constantly talking down on Hip-Hop music in the hallways.

Detailing how he too was working at The Beat doing the Soul Assassins mix show, Real recalls the time Harvey began working there and recognizing him due to his career as a “famous comedian.”

“But, we also knew him because he was overtly against Hip-Hop. He would speak against it, ‘Man, f*ck that sh*t ain’t music… Y’all don’t know how to talk to women and y’all be disrespecting the women and all this violent sh*t.’ Like just keying in on all the negative and not the positives.”

Yeah, that sounds about right.

Continuing to explain his stance on Harvey’s disdain for Hip-Hop, B adds “He’s sh*ttin’ on something that saved a lot of Black and Brown lives and that should be something that he celebrates because you’re a part of that in some indirect way,” B-Real opined.

He even pointed out how Harvey took a few more shots at Hip-Hop after the Earth Wind & Fire and Isley Brothers Verzuz that he hosted a few weeks back saying, “‘You see Hip Hop ain’t got this type of swag and blah, blah, blah. You ain’t gon’ see fly songs like this on some Hip Hop.’”

We wonder if Steve Harvey’s going to address this at all. Probably not but you never know.

Peep the comments at the 1:43 mark and let us know your thoughts on B-Real’s take.

—

Photo: Getty

Cypress Hill’s B-Real Roasts Steve Harvey For Disrespecting Hip-Hop Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: