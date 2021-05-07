Slowly but surely, music festivals are roaring back this year with some exciting events already announced. Adding to the growing tally, Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX’s Summer Smash Festival will make its return to Chicago with a three-day event featuring some of Hip-Hop music’s established giants alongside rising stars.

This summer in the Windy City, fans will be able to take in a full weekend of hits, slaps, anthems, and chants with headliners A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert all commanding and closing the stages respectively between Friday and Sunday.

On Friday, August 20, the A$AP Mob honcho will share the stage with Swae Lee, Lil Skies, Yung Bans, Mulatto, and more. On Saturday, August 21, Lil Baby will have the stage set for him by Coi Leray, Blueface, Ski Mask the Slump God, and others. On the festival’s closing day on Sunday, August 22, Vert will be preceded by NLE Choppa, Young M.A., Lucki, $not, and a gang of other folks.

Joining in the festivities will be Gunna, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Pooh Shiesty, Baby Keem, Carnage, The Kid Laroi, Earl Sweatshirt, Benny The Butcher, 24KGOLDN, and plenty of other notable acts across the genre.

Three-day GA passes went on sale Friday (May 7) along with VIP packages and this event is slated to sell out fast so swift action is encouraged. The site of the festival will be announced in the coming weeks, including pertinent details such as the food and drink situation, onsite activations, and more.

To get on top of procuring your place at the Summer Smash Festival, please click here for more.

Photo: Summer Smash Festival 2019

Lyrical Lemonade x SPKRBX’s Summer Smash Festival Returns To Chicago This Summer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

