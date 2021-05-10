Author Of Unauthorized Mac Miller Biography Hits Back At “Exploitative” Claims From Family

Mac Miller left the world just as he was coming into his own as a wide-ranging musician in 2018, and naturally, there are many who want his story to live on forever. Veteran journalist Paul Cantor has been hard at work on a biography on the Pittsburgh rapper that is said to be unauthorized and is pushing back against the claims of Miller’s family that he’s exploiting his name.

In a report from Page Six, it was revealed that Cantor’s decision of going forward with the release of the biography Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller came after Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, shared a statement that Cantor did not have a relationship with the rapper.

The statement also goes on to say that an official biography, The Book of Mac from author and journalist Donna-Claire Chesman has the family’s blessing and is comprised of details from those in Miller’s close circle.

Cantor’s defiance was made apparent in a statement he issued to Page Six in response to the allegations of exploitation.

“I’m a journalist with nearly twenty years of experience, having been fair and honest in my reporting on the biggest celebrities to people in the smallest corners of everyday life,” Cantor said last Friday “My credibility is unimpeachable and I don’t take his family’s claims lightly. It’s unfortunate that they feel this way.”

Cantor continued with, “They were made aware of the book at its inception with the utmost best intentions, and they chose to not participate — which I respected,” he says. “This book was approached with love and care. And [Miller]’s friends and other people close to him, as well as numerous people in the music industry, did willingly speak to me. I sat through countless hours of long interviews, many of them emotional and revealing.”

Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller is slated for release on January 18, 2022, a day before the late rapper’s birthday.

