Reebok & Cardi B To Drop “Mommy and Me” Capsule Collection [Photos]

Yesterday (May 9) millions of people showered their Queens with love and praise for Mother’s Day, and to commemorate the celebratory day, Reebok and Cardi B dropped a capsule collection dedicated to the moms, mothers, and mommy’s of the world.

The new Reebok “Mommy and Me” capsule collection will feature two new colorways of the Club C Cardi silhouettes which will boast a Rose Gold and Aqua Dust tones. Cardi says that the new hues were inspired by the special moments she spent with her baby girl, Kulture.

“Known as the metal of love, rose gold is shiny and feminine but strong and durable, much like Cardi’s love and affection for Kulture. The Aqua Dust colorway ties back to the Aquamarine stone which represents clarity, calm and relaxation: three adjectives that Cardi uses to describe being a mom. Aquamarine is also the breathing stone which, to Cardi, is illustrative of how she feels now that Kulture is in her life.”

This is bound to be a hit amongst the moms in Cardi B’s fan club.

The new Reebok x Cardi B “Mommy & Me” collection is set to be the final release in the Club C Cardi and will be dropping in adult, junior and infant sizing on Reebok.com starting May 13 at 10AM EST.

