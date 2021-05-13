HHW Gaming: Sony Reveals Sexy Red & Black DualSense Controllers For Hard To Get PS5 Console

Sony has pulled the lid off two new colors for the innovative PS5 DualSense controller.

Yes, we know. It’s been 6 months, and trying to buy a PS5 is like trying to get the Platinum Trophy in Returnal. It’s unbelievably difficult. Sony is well aware of that. CFO Hiroki Totoki shared that production issues could carry over into the new year while PlayStation boss Jim Ryan states PS5 production will be ramping up over the summer. So we truly understand if you’re in a state of confusion and when it comes to this console.

Production woes aren’t stopping Sony from rolling out new PS5 DualSense controllers for a console a good portion of gamers still does not have in their homes. Thursday (May 13), PlayStation announced a new striking Cosmic Red and sleek Midnight Black edition of the DualSense controller.

As described by PlayStation, the Midnight Black controller comes in two different shades of Black with light grey detailing “to reflect how we view space through the night sky.” The Cosmic Red controller features a black and red design inspired by the “unique, vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.”

Both are quite stunning accessories to look at it.

Sony states both colors will be available next month at participating retailers globally, with the exact release date (June 11 according to PlayStation’s website) varying being determined by each retailer. Sony does have them available for pre-order right now, and if you’re smart, you will jump on that offer immediately because, like anything PS5-related, we expect the new controllers to sell out quickly.

With the arrival of these new PS5 DualSense controller colors, does that mean that Sony will soon be offering customizable plate options for the PS5 console? If you didn’t know already, you could remove the plates on the PS5, and there are third-party companies like DBrand offering matte black custom plates (currently sold out) on their website that surprisingly hasn’t been hit with a cease and desist letter from Sony like PlateStation who jumped on the wave early did.

You can peep the announcement video below.

