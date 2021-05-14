The Reebok Instapump Fury to Re-Release In Japan For “Pump Day”

While we still await to see if Master P and Baron Davis end up purchasing the Reebok brand from adidas, the OG sneaker brand is still pumping out new and OG silhouette’s for the heads.

This time around Reebok will be issuing a 2019 retro of their Reebok Instapump Fury in it’s original “Citron” colorway, but the only catch, it’s going to be a Japan exclusive release.

Sorry, non-Japan residents.

Originally released in 1994, the Reebok Instapump became a hit amongst sneaker aficionados especially in the Asian market where some of the sneakers that we dismiss get major love. The kicks even found their way into the Design Museum of London and were eventually remixed by powerhouse brands like Chanel and Maison Margiela.

“Fans will be happy to hear that original details like the neon yellow Pump bladder, black mesh upper, and rich red detailing are all left largely unchanged. Rounding off the look is the signature black Pump system on the tongue, alongside bold Reebok branding on the heel and forefoot.”

Needless to say, OG sneakerheads will be checking for these.

The Reebok Instapump Fury is set to drop in Japan on May 15 in celebration of “Pump Day” (not to be confused with “Hump Day”) and will retail for $183. That’s a random number but it is what it is.

Would you be interested in copping a pair of they dropped in the US again? Let us know in the comments section.

