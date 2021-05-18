Ever since releasing his latest LP, The Off-Season, J. Cole’s had the internet going nuts with it’s bomb tracks and continuous lyrical onslaught.

Today the MC from N.C. gives fans a new visual for one of the album’s standout cuts, “a m a r i” and in it finds himself traveling from one place to another to drop his intricate verses and water like flow. From going back to his college dorm where the platinum plaques decorate his wall to controlling a helicopter with a remote control over the Hudson River, Cole seems to be having a grand ol’ time while spitting his bars.

Nice dapper don suit too, homie. Cole and his crew looking like The Untouchables out here.

Check out the latest visuals for J. Cole’s “a m a r i” below and let us know your favorite track off Cole’s The Off-Season in the comments section.

J. Cole Is The New Don in Visuals to “a m a r i” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: