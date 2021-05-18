The return of Nicki Minaj last Friday once again had her Barbz base in a frenzy by taking subliminal shots at Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in the expanded re-release of her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty

Naturally Nicki’s been more than happy to keep fans engaged via social media and decided to tweet a picture of her old mug shot to remind everyone she was bout that life. Interestingly enough though she deleted the pic but not before heads were able to save it and share it online.

As you can see the 20-year-old Onika Maraj looks unimpressed in her mugshot and doesn’t exactly look like Nicki Minaj the superstar rapper, but she does have a familiar, unbothered demeanor.

Why she decided to tweet this out is anyone’s guess. Why she deleted it afterwards, again, anyone’s guess, but fans loved it. Now 18-years later, the 38-year-old mother is a successful platinum-selling artist who’s got a fan base that’s ready to ride on anyone who talks slick about her. She doesn’t have to risk her freedom anymore.

Now that Nicki’s out of retirement you have to wonder if she’s going to be coming for the weaves of her rap rivals and whether or not they’ll be clapping back at the Queen rapper from Queens. Might be a hot summer, y’all. Stay tuned.

Nicki Minaj Posts & Deletes Old Mugshot was originally published on hiphopwired.com

