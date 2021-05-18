Young Thug Clarifies His Prior Comparison To Jay-Z’s Catalog Because Duh [Video]

While Young Thug has the whole world skiing now some of his words have come back to bite him. In a recent interview he explains why he said he has more hits than Jay-Z.

As reported by Complex the Atlanta, Georgia native paid a second visit to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The overall vibes were very festive as he had most of his Young Stoner Life Records crew in attendance and everyone was still enjoying the positive feedback regarding their recent Slime Language 2 release. During his last appearance had some choice words regarding the legitimacy of his discography and even said that Hall of Fame Hov doesn’t have 30 stadium anthems.

Naturally Wallo and Gillie asked him about the moment and he admitted he was speeding. “I was talking to [sic] fast but y’all know what I meant” he revealed. “Basically that’s all I was saying, I just used his name because he the biggest n***a in the world to me. I just used his name, to let the world know, like, ‘Yo, I got just as many hits as the biggest n***a in the world. I’m doing two hours on stage, for real. I don’t remember my last hour show… and I don’t do too much talking.”

Later in the interview he let the world his top five dead or alive list. The rollcall reads as Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Drake. His fifth choice took longer to decide between Future, 21 Savage, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole but he ultimately went with Kanye West.

You can see the episode below.

