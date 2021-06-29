At this point, the question should be, who hasn’t been in Fortnite? Well, now you can officially scratch the lovable God of Mischief off that list.

Epic Games announced that Loki would be coming to the insanely popular video game Fortnite in celebration of the Disney Plus series starring Tom Hiddleston as the popular MCU villain.

Loki set to bring his brand of chaos to the game in July. Still, unlike the other heroes and villains from the MCU, Loki will only be available via Epic’s Fortnite Crew subscription service that is just $12 a month and gives players access to the current season pass, V-Bucks to spend, and exclusive e in-game items that cannot be traded outside of the subscription service.

So, you can think of Loki as a cool perk to those spending the dough to play Fortnite.

Loki’s addition to the game continues Fortnite’s collaboration with Marvel that has seen characters like The Avengers and the Mad Titan himself Thanos running around the battle royal map during season 4. Just recently, Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet returned to the Item Shop after his three-year hiatus Epic Games announced in its blog.

Don’t be shocked if Fortnite announces another collaboration with Marvel, this time based around Black Widow, the long-awaited solo film for the Russian assassin played by Scarlet Johansson, which is finally landing in theaters and Disney Plus July 9 after having its wig pushed back numerous times due to the pandemic.

You can watch the announcement trailer for Loki below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

HHW Gaming: The God of Mischief Loki Coming To ‘Fornite,’ But There Is A Catch was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: