McDonald’s & Diamond Supply Announce New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Merch Line

With Space Jam: A New Legacy set to hit theatres next month, fans who want to own a small piece of the enterprise will get that chance by way of an exciting array of new merchandise. McDonald’s has teamed up with the legendary skateboard lifestyle brand Diamond Supply Co. for the Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection which features jerseys, shorts, hoodies, and much more.

It’s wild to imagine that the first Space Jam starring His Airness Michael Jordan came out 25 years ago, with LeBron James ready to take center stage and save the universe alongside the Tune Squad.

To commemorate the upcoming film, starting on July 3, fans can head over to Diamond Supply’s website and its flagship store in Los Angeles to snag the collab for themselves. It isn’t just jerseys and shorts as there will also be some loungewear available as well.

Among the offerings are a classic-cut basketball jersey, matching basketball shorts, a cotton hoodie, and a t-shirt. There are several designs and colorways set to be offered, while supplies last.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy has been such a long time coming! We’re all looking forward to the premiere, and can’t wait to help our fans gear up for the event with this official merch collection,” Jennifer Healan, McDonald’s VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement, offered in a statement. “From bringing fans closer to the celebrities they love with our Famous Orders campaigns, to dropping apparel so they can suit up with the iconic Tune Squad, we’re always looking for new ways to excite and connect with our customers.”

“We’re beyond excited to work with McDonald’s on these one-of-a-kind jerseys celebrating Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Nick Tershay (AKA Nicky Diamonds), Owner and Founder of Diamond Supply Co., added. “This is an important moment in time and we are thrilled to be a part of the new film and share this collection with our fans.”

On Saturday, July 3 starting at 9 AM PST, head over to the Diamond Supply Co. website by clicking here, or visit the store in Los Angeles.

Don’t be late for the 9 a.m. PDT tip off on Saturday, July 3 as these items won’t be available for long! And stay tuned for more epic Space Jam: A New Legacy fun goin’ down at McDonald’s very soon.

Photo: McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co.

