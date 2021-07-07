HHW Gaming: HyperX & Champion Team Up For New Glow-In-The-Dark Limited Apparel Collection

HyperX and athletic apparel brand Champion are linking up for a third limited apparel drop. This one will surely have you standing out, even when the lights are off.

Wednesday (Jul.7), HyperX revealed its new glow-in-the-dark limited apparel collection with Champion. The follow-up to March’s drop consists of Powerblend fleece hoodies ($75), Powerblend fleece joggers ($60), and cotton T-shirts ($30) blessed with glow-in-the-dark graphics and a limited-edition, throwback jock tag.

With this latest drop, HyperX says it wants to “celebrate gaming fans’ passion for style and gaming” while offering gamers “the perfect balance of style and comfort” and noting “the new collection is made for continuous gameplay.”

“The success of the last two HyperX x Champion collections underscores that gaming fans crave trendy, comfortable apparel that displays their passion for gaming and style,” Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX, said about the latest collection. “With this season-three HyperX and Champion collab, we jointly created a capsule that proudly showcases fans’ love for iconic streetwear while tastefully alluding to their gaming roots. Gamers can hit the lights and yet still radiate on-screen with our limited-edition Glow-in-the-Dark Collection.”

As an innovator in activewear design, Champion Athleticwear is excited to participate in yet another cutting-edge collaboration with HyperX,” said Jeff Johansen, head of marketing at ChampionTeamwear. “The brand is proud to support gamers with distinctive, limited-edition items that continue to push the boundaries on design and decoration.”

The HyperX x Champion Glow-in-the-Dark Collection will be available for purchase on Champion’s website on July 14 in a range of unisex sizes from S – XXL. You better be swift cause it’s definitely going to sell out very quickly. This is definitely a collection you want to have in the stash when fall/winter makes it return.

—

Photo: HyperX / Champion

HHW Gaming: HyperX & Champion Team Up For New Glow-In-The-Dark Limited Apparel Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: