Tory Lanez’s Rolling Loud Miami Cameo Possibly Violated Restraining Order To Stay Away From Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez unwelcomed cameo at Rona Loud, oops, we mean Rolling Loud, might come back to haunt him.

TMZ exclusively reports that DaBaby’s bringing out Canadian varmint Tory Lanez might have been a direct violation of the restraining order a judge issued against him after allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Rolling Loud sources told the celebrity gossip site Thee Stallion, and her team was not happy about DaBaby bringing Lanez out right after her performance.

Per TMZ:

Tory’s accused of shooting Megan in the foot last summer, and Rolling Loud sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … she and her team at the festival were very upset about him appearing on stage with DaBaby less than an hour after she finished her set.

That’s because a judge issued a protective order following the alleged shooting incident, requiring Tory to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan … and we’re told she was still backstage when he took the stage with DaBaby. TMZ also reports that Megan Thee Stallion and her team did not appreciate that DaBaby performed her song during his set that also saw him go on a homophobic diatribe that is currently leading to him fumbling bags. People close to the Houston rapper feel DaBaby performing her record “Cash Sh*t” was a “was a giant “f you” to her … mocking her and the ongoing criminal case with Tory and, in a way, menacing her.” After DaBaby’s performance, the Miami PD was contacted about Lanez’s appearance and possible violation of the protective order that Megan Thee Stallion had put against him with the L.A. County D.A.’s office was also looped in. According to TMZ, a source close to Lanez says he never saw Thee Stallion or was close to her. Megan Thee Stallion’s camp has not spoken publicly about the situation. — Photo: Jason Koerner / Getty

