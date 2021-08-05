While this might be one of the most anticipated albums of the year it is clear Donda is quite ready yet. DJ Toomp wasn’t totally impressed by what he heard from Kanye and gives his reasons why.

As spotted on HipHopDX the famed producer sat in on an interview with B High ATL. While they discussed several topics during their sit down he was asked about his experience recently at Yeezy’s album listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He admitted he was floored by vibes during the live event but walked away feeling underwhelmed by the material. “I would really love to help him put that album together,” he admitted. “I want to hear some more lyrics, man. Definitely beats. But as far as the artist, I want to hear lyrics. Where that shock value at that he usually brings, ya know?”

The beatsmith would say he appreciated the guest verses from Jay-Z and Lil Baby but was expecting more from West in terms of detailing his life for the last couple of years. “He just got out of a divorce, so there’s a few things that he wanna pour out personally on that album,” Toomp explained. “It may be a real personal album. If you naming this Donda after your moms, where’s that mom record at that’s gonna make every n***a whose mom ain’t here no more feel like it’s their favorite sh*t on the album.”

Donda is rumored to be released on Friday, August 6 in conjunction with a second listening session at the stadium. You can watch the interview below.

Producer DJ Toomp Tells The Truth About Kanye’s ‘Donda’ Thus Far [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

