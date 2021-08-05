Miley Cyrus Offers To Counsel DaBaby After Homophobic Rant

DaBaby is currently a target of intense criticism after delivering a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami and then doubling down on his ill-advised stances before finally apologizing. While the cancellation is still going strong, Miley Cyrus is offering to counsel the rapper from a kind place instead of one fueled by vitriol.

Cyrus, 28, posted a lengthy message as a screenshot to her Instagram post offering to lend an ear and guidance to DaBaby, adding that she’s aware that he’s on everyone’s cancel list at the moment.

As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness,” she wrote. “The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection.

It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to chance hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!

Cyrus might have some experience in dealing with a shattered public image and reconciling with her fans considering her varied career arc. As stated earlier, DaBaby has apologized but not before being dropped from a number of large music festivals and the severing of business ties.

It isn’t yet known if DaBaby can bounce back from this disastrous fall from grace, but at least he’s getting an offer of a helping hand from Miley Cyrus.

