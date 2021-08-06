Just a few nights ago the Hip-Hop culture was reminded of the fact that Jadakiss is one of the greatest MC’s to ever pick up the mic and now it seems like the Yonkers legend is ready for his well deserved second close-up.

Linking up with Tony Moxberg, Sheek Louch and Benny The Butcher for the clip to “Love,” Jay-To-The-Muah hits the court with the aforementioned rappers to give heads some OG flavor that the heads will surely vibe to.

Keeping that New York vibe going, Hip-Hop legend/icon/OG Nas returns with a new black-and-white visual for “Rare” which finds the Queensbridge king in deep thought at home before taking to the street to play chess with his damn self! King sh*t. Kings Disease II out today!

TONY MOXBERG, JADAKISS, SHEEK LOUCH & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “LOVE”

NAS – “RARE”

KODAK BLACK FT. ROD WAVE – “BEFORE I GO”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “PREMONITION”

DEREZ DE’SHON – “IN MY FEELINGS”

ZAIRAH & KING DOUDOU – “GUAYA”

REGGIE BECTON – “ISSUES”

Tony Moxberg, Jadakiss, Sheek Louch & Benny The Butcher “Love,” Nas “Rare” & More | Daily Visuals 8.6.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

