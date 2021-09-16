It’s been more than a year since Kehlani dropped her last album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, but with her next project, Blue Water Road on the way, the songstress is ready to get some buzz going and drops a new visual to do just that.

In her latest video to “Altar,” Kehlani nourishes her spiritual side with the help of choreographer/artist Diovanna Obafunmilayo LaBeija as they enjoy a fruit feast while kicking it at nice residence out in the country side.

Keeping things on the R&B tip, Eric Bellinger finds himself moving out the crib as he and Sevyn go through the relationship motions in their clip to “What About Us.” Well, at least she didn’t destroy his personal belongings a la Erica Mena?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from LilGotIt featuring Lil PJ, Lakeyah, and more.

KEHLANI – “ALTAR”

ERIC BELLINGER FT. SEVYN – “WHAT ABOUT US”

LILGOTIT FT. LIL PJ – “FATHER’S DAY”

LAKEYAH – “5500 DEGREES”

PMG GOD – “FOOTBALL”

BIG FLOCK – “O.P.P”

NOCAP – “OUTSIDE”

VAN BUREN RECORDS & AZIZTHESHAKE – “JUMPSTREET”

WORDSMITH FT. STEEVY JAY – “SWEET”

FENIX FLEXIN – “RISKY”

DEREZ DE’SHON FT. MONEY MU – “RESIDUE”

Kehlani “Altar,” Eric Bellinger ft. Sevyn “What About Us” & More | Daily Visuals 9.16.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: