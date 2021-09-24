RiRi Navy rejoice! Rihanna has finally confirmed that new music is on the way and fans are in for a surprise.

During an interview this week at her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, the Associated Press, among others, asked the fashion designer, and newly-minted billionaire about her highly anticipated upcoming album, prompting Rihanna to share a few details about R9.

“You’re not gonna expect what you hear,” Rihanna said with a smirk, perhaps knowing that we have come to expect hearing nothing at all. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear,” she continued. “I’m really experimenting. And music is like fashion, you should be able to play.”

While she stopped short of revealing an actual direction for the album, back in 2019 during an interview with Vogue, Rihanna seemingly confirmed the reggae vibe dubbing the project “reggae-inspired.”

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” Rihanna said. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

In addition to revealing limited details regarding her album, during an interview with People, Rihanna also shared that despite dating one of the most fashionable rappers in the game, Rihanna didn’t ask boyfriendA$AP Rocky for feedback about her lineup of undergarments for the Savage X Fenty men’s collection, until the designs were complete.

“Are you kidding me? Do you know who I am? I’m a control freak,” Rihanna said at the premiere. “Listen, he’s proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish and all of my designs.”

The “Sex with Me” singer also touched on hitting the billionaire status, sharing that she’s still in “disbelief” of reaching the huge accomplishment.

“It wouldn’t seem possible. But I also know there’s nothing that is impossible to God,” Rihanna says. “Listen, I’m still pinching myself where I’m at every day.”

Rihanna Confirms ‘R9’ Is Coming Soon: ” It’s Going To Have A Completely Different Sound” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

