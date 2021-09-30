We hate to break this news to you gamers, but the struggle to get your hands on Xbox Series X isn’t coming to an end any time soon.

In an interview with The Wrap, Xbox chief Phil Spencer shared the bad news that Xbox Series X shortages will continue throughout 2021 and well into 2022 because of current supply chain issues that are not only due to the ongoing chip shortage.

“I think it’s probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem,” Spencer said. “When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process. And I think regretfully it’s going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year.”

Bummer.

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X are approaching their one-year anniversaries, and it is still a struggle to get one of the consoles as both companies release them at a snail’s pace. Sony and Microsoft are not the only companies that have been affected by the chip shortage. Apple and some car manufacturers will have to scale back production because of the looming issue that is not showing any signs of going away. Graphics cards for gaming PCs also have been insanely hard to find.

Welp looks like you will still have to remain vigilant on social media, keeping your eyes peeled on PlayStation and Xbox’s Twitter account for updates on console drops. Also, turning on notifications for retailer chains like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop, who also come through with random restocks to stave off scalpers.

You can also check out our mini-guide, offering you some tips in your ongoing quest to acquire a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Good luck, and as always, beware of the jig.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

HHW Gaming: Head of Xbox Says Xbox Series X Jig Will Last Well Into 2022 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: