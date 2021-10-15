Cookies Connects With G Pen For The Stylish G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer [Review]

Cannabis consumption has changed dramatically over the years and most especially in the 21st Century with vaporizers, concentrates, tinctures, and other delivery methods inspiring innovative minds to create new lanes. Berner, one of the leaders within the cannabis industry space, continues his collaborative efforts via his Cookies line and G Pen, introducing the brand-new and supremely stylish G Pen Micro+ vaporizer.

G Pen, which has been an industry leader for years by way of its vast array of portable vaporizer devices, and has recently partnered with the likes of rapper B-Real, teamed up again with Berner, who runs the expansive Cookies empire that has transformed cannabis culture along with bringing some of the highest quality product to the masses to boot.

The companies joined forces once again for the Cookies x G Pen Micro+, a sleek and smaller vaporizer unit that’s made for the toker on the go and those who wish to get their medicine delivered fast and in a hurry without the fuss of a huge rig to do so. Fashioned in the well-known blue and white color scheme of the Cookies brand, the G Pen Micro Plus will fire up a conversation most certainly upon one’s first gaze.

The Micro+ is the latest device from the minds of Grenco Science, which is always looking to outdo itself with consistent innovation.

Check out the specs below:

● 510 cartridge recognition technology

● 850 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with haptic feedback

● Manual or session heat mode

● USB-C charging with pass-through technology

● Dual-Channel Airflow

● Ceramic plate heater with quartz liner

● Three temperature settings

● Smart-chip technology

● Compatible with Micro+ Tank or any 510-compatible cartridge

● Palm-sized at 4.45” x .67” diameter

● Premium hemp travel case

● branded G Pen keychain tool

The ability to use any 510-compatible (the kind you screw in) and switch it up for the proprietary Micro+ tank makes this an attractive device on its own right there. But for those who are new to the science of vaporizers, it is essentially one of the cleanest and purest ways to consume your medicine and cuts out the burning of paper or other materials and, for what it’s worth, gets one en route to the effects they’re seeking swiftly.

We tried out the Cookies x G Pen Micro+ on a crisp fall evening in October, and we were immediately pleased that the pen is similar to other G Pen products in that it’s super easy to use.

Once you add in your concentrate of choice in the Micro+ tank, or screw in a 510 cartridge, the palm-sized device has three temperature settings for those to find their perfect sweet spot. We tended to find that the device’s middle setting made the most sense for concentrates and still delivered a mighty decent vape, but turning up the temp on the 510 greatly improved vapor action.

The Cookies X G Pen Micro+ retails for $89.95 and can be purchased by following this link.

—

Photo: G Pen/D.L. Chandler

