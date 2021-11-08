The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Woman

The holiday season is just around the corner, and you’re probably scrambling to think of an excellent gift to give your loved ones this year. Have no fear; we have a few ideas that will get those wheels turning, especially for the important, smart, intelligent, and confident Black women in your life, whether it be mom, your sister, or your wife.

Whether it be raising generations of strong black families or shaking up the world of entrepreneurship with their exciting innovations and business, Black women are our protectors, and they show up ready to rise to any occasion. Black women are the fasting growing group of entrepreneurs, if you didn’t know.

So, whether you’re looking for something fashionable, a great read, or a few health and wealthiness goodies, we’ve gathered up some gift ideas that will undoubtedly bring a smile to any Black women’s beautiful face.

A Home Office Lap Desk

So many of our business savvy Black women have been forced to shift gears and work from home this holiday season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Why not give them a home office lap desk to help keep them comfortable during their busy workday. It won’t break the bank either. You can find the LapGear Home Office Lap Desk on Amazon for $34.99.

Gift Them “200 Women: Who Will Change The Way You See The World” by Geoff Blackwell & Ruth Hobday

Geoff Blackwell and Ruth Hobday’s critically acclaimed book features interviews with over 200 women from a variety of backgrounds as they answer some of life’s most powerful questions: What really matters to you?, What brings you happiness? And What would you change if you could? Among other ideas. Jane Goodall, Margaret Atwood, and professional Olympian Lydia Ko are a few women who share their life-changing answers. The book strives to empower and inspire women by inviting them to explore fearlessness and freedom as they read about the stories of women who have broken down barriers in society. You can buy it brand new for $27.48

For The Ladies With A Sweet Tooth- Baked By Melissa Miniature Cupcake Pack

This 25-pack of Baked By Melissa miniature cupcakes is absolutely to die for and perfect for any lady who likes to indulge in a little sweet treat here and then. Flavors range from red velvet and triple chocolate fudge to chocolate caramel crumble. You can also mix and match other items from the brand’s sweet creations. Check out the website here.

A Sensual Scented Candle From Grant Street Candle Co.

Who doesn’t like to come home and wind down with a few scented candles to set the mood? Grant Street has a variety of luxurious candles to choose from, and they all start from around $22 bucks. It’s black-owned too!

Curl Moisturizing Hair Potion From Frigg

This is for the naturalistas and the women who want to keep their tresses moisturized and thriving as we head into winter. Consider buying your special lady the Attuning Hair Potion from Frigg. This Black women-led business prides itself on using sustainable and natural ingredients to power its secret hair-growing products. The company also sells skincare items like Attuning Face Oil. It’s a win-win and won’t break the bank if you’re on a budget. The Attuning Hair Potion sells for $45 bucks!

Black-Owned Beauty Set From Sephora

Sephora’s Black-Owned Beauty Set comes packed with brands created by and for the community. It costs $35, making it affordable and perfect for any woman who loves to get dolled up with makeup.

Wine Glass Set From Crate and Barrel

For the ladies who love a nice glass of red or a little bubbly in between those hard workdays. Crate and Barrel offers a stellar variety of wine glasses like their Nattie Red Wine set, featuring eight 18 oz glasses. For $27.95, it’s an absolute steal.

For The Yogies – Jessamyn Stanley’s Book Yoke: My Yoga Of Self-Acceptance

If you have a woman in your life that loves to tap into her inner chakra with yoga and medication, try gifting Jessamyn Stanley’s incredible book about the benefits of Western Yoga and how to channel the authentic spirit of Yoke.

Temperature Control Coffee Mug

You can keep your cup of joe warm throughout the day with Ember’s super popular temperature control mugs. The company’s high-tech mug allows you to use your phone to control the temperature too. Find it on Amazon for $100.

Sustainable Workout Gear

Have a family member that loves working out? Get them some sustainable workout gear from Sweaty Betty. The brand is having a lovely holiday sale right now on some of their workout items, so you might be able to snag a great deal.

