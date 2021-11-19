Blake Griffin & The NBPA To Kick Off ‘NBPA 450’ on Black Friday

Blake Griffin may not be stuffing the box stats like he once was but the man is out shaking and baking on the streets of New York with the help of The National Basketball Players Association and has some goodies in store for fans come Black Friday.

On November 26, 2021, Blake Griffin will be teaming with the NBPA to launch it’s first-ever flagship holiday event dubbed the NBPA 450 Gives which will be partnering with numerous sponsors to give fans 14-days of giveaways and prizes. To celebrate #BlackOwnedFriday, the event will kick off on Black Friday at Industrial City in Brooklyn and it will be there that fans will be able to win an exclusive NBPA member-curated gift box. Though the contents of the box remain a mystery, the gift box was curated with assistance from Bifties, a Black, female-owned company that’s all about helping people “give b(l)ack.”

“This is a great initiative by the NBPA to bring together fans, brands, and businesses during the holiday season,” said Griffin. “I am excited to help kick off NBPA 450 Gives and support some amazing Black-owned businesses with our Black-owned Friday giveaway in partnership with Google.”

Aside from Blake Griffin joining in on the festivities, the event will also include be a live DJ set, NBA2K gaming stations, free baked goods from Brutus Bakeshop, a Black female-owned bakery based in Brooklyn, and coffee from BLK & Bold, a Black-owned coffee company which donates 5% of their profits to supporting at-risk youth, to lead off a packed schedule of giving.

The pop-up is set to travel all around NYC and make stops throughout the day. Prizes for those lucky enough to catch up with the event include a trip for two to attend the next NBPA event during All-Star Weekend, Mitchell-N-Ness prize packs, New Era caps, digital gift cards from Merrell and Barcode, and more.

Will you be checking for NBPA 450 Gives come Black Friday? Let us know in the comment section below. We know we will.

Blake Griffin & The NBPA To Kick Off ‘NBPA 450’ on Black Friday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: