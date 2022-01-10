Amid Controversy, 2022 Golden Globes Winners Announced

The Golden Globes award found itself the center of controversy over a lack of diversity among its top ranks, prompting NBC to pull the plug on airing the ceremony last year. This year’s event took place behind closed doors and the winners were announced with some historic and notable first-time wins for some.

As the Hollywood Foreign Press Association continues to wrestle with its image and revamp itself, the decision to move ahead with the ceremony was done under the veil of separation with no outside press or guests in the building. The event was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, Calif.

Below is the full winner’s list:

MOVIES

Best Movie – Drama

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Movie – Musical or Comedy

“West Side Story”

Best Movie Director

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Movie Actress – Drama

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Movie Actor – Drama

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Movie Actress – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Movie Actor – Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”

Best Movie Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Encanto,” Disney

Best Movie Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Best Movie – Non-English Language

“Drive My Car,” Japan

Best Movie Song

“No Time To Die,” Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Movie Score

Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

TELEVISION

Best TV Series – Drama

“Succession”

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

“Hacks”

Best TV Actor – Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best TV Actress – Drama Series

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best TV Actor – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best TV Actress – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best TV Supporting Actress

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best TV Supporting Actor

O Yeong-su, “Squid Games”

Best Actor – TV limited series

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Best Actress – TV Limited Series

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Limited TV Series

“The Underground Railroad”

Will Smith notched his first Golden Globe award for King Richard, playing the stern Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history as the first trans woman to win the award.

Congrats to all the winners.

