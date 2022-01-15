CLOSE
News
HomeNews

DirecTV Set To Drop Trump Friendly Disinformation Network OAN

Without DirecTV as a distribution platform, OAN will lose an overwhelming majority of its revenue.  

US-TELEVISION-MEDIA

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

After months of outrage and demands for accountability, DirecTV announced it would not renew its contract with conservative network One America News (OAN). Without DirecTV as a distribution platform, OAN will lose an overwhelming majority of its revenue.  

“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” DirecTV said in a statement shared by Reuters.

The current contract is set to expire in April.

CNN cited a previous Reuters report finding that OAN got 90 percent of its revenue from subscription fees from AT&T and affiliated platforms such as DirecTV. According to Reuters, court transcripts show OAN owner Herring Networks admitting that losing its relationship with DirecTV would put the network out of business.  

“Two months ago, we led a coalition of civil rights organizations urging DirecTV and AT&T to cut their ties with One America News, a national platform for disinformation and hate,” said Nora Benavidez, the senior counsel and director, digital justice and civil rights at Free Press. “The dangerous conspiracies and lies regularly aired on OANN have worsened a public-health crisis and given oxygen to baseless claims about the irrefutable outcome of our last presidential election.” 

Free Press, Media Justice and Color of Change were a part of a coalition of civil rights and media justice organizations that penned an open letter in November to the CEOs of AT&T and DirecTV, citing the OAN’s penchant for disinformation and hate. As previously reported by NewsOne, Free Press and Media Justice were also among a group demanding Congress address racism and disinformation online.  

OAN has developed a reputation for going where even FOX News won’t go. Groups have directly challenged AT&T’s alleged commitment to equality and justice for all, given the ongoing financial benefit in providing OAN with subscribers. 

The network has been tied to some of the most egregious political and covid-19 disinformation. Allowing disinformation to have a large platform subsidized by a major corporation sends the wrong message given the widespread implications of the dual crisis in democracy and public health.

Benavidez also explained that no one is entitled to be broadcast by a major provider, noting the station can shape its programming however it wants. 

“OANN can say whatever it wants on its own soapbox, but it does not have an automatic right to a national audience through DirecTV,” Benavidez said. “We welcome the news that DirecTV has made the decision to stop carrying OANN, especially knowing millions of viewers will no longer be subsidizing this hateful and dishonest content with their monthly pay-TV bills.” 

 SEE ALSO:  

Calls Grow For AT&T To Disavow Far-Right Disinformation Network OAN After Explosive Report 

Group Demands Congressional Action In Regulating Racialized Disinformation On Online Platforms 

Girlboss Rally NYC 2018 - Day 2

Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

Continue reading Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

[caption id="attachment_4274481" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Symone Sanders speaks onstage at Girlboss Rally NYC 2018 at Knockdown Center on November 18, 2018, in Maspeth, New York. | Source: JP Yim / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:45 a.m. ET, Jan. 11, 2021 Originally published: Aug. 13, 2019 Cable news is a rough and tumble game of shade, wit and knowing your politics. That said, if anyone is going to share the screen with some of the most intelligent people on television, you better know what you are talking about. There are some folks who have laid down the law on television and there were reports of an all-Black panelist show on CNN just a couple of years ago. And while those plans to have a show featuring then-CNN stalwarts April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers never exactly came to fruition, MSNBC has been more than picking up the slack in that department. That was especially true on Monday when it was announced that Symone Sanders would be joining MSNBC as a host during weekends on an unspecified show following her surprise resignation as Vice President Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson. "Sanders will bring her expertise, spirited rhetoric and sharp political insight to MSNBC’s multi-platform channels," MSNBC said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. "Her program will explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race and break down how decisions made in Washington impact electorates, industries, and communities across the country. She will also interview law and policy makers, top government officials, scholars, and thought leaders." Sanders is a seasoned veteran of appearing on cable news shows to successfully articulate -- and at times, debate -- any given political point, like when she had to set the record straight about then-President Donald Trump's claim that he would have confronted the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter who killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmCTu2qgLQc It's a safe bet to expect more of that same energy when Sanders begins her stint at MSNBC. To be sure, Black folks have been slaying on cable news for years now. Whether it is fact-checking on Trump, reminding people of the legacy of Barack Obama or shutting down pure ignorance, they remain the voices for many of us. It has been a pleasure to see them lay down the law with grace and class. Most importantly, it is crucial that there are people who are doing the work to deliver the truth, especially in a time when the truth is easily dismissed by dangerous factions influenced by Trump's lies. These Black cable news pundits are documenting history, holding people accountable and making sure the record is corrected in 2022, even in the face of blatant lies. Keep reading to find some of their greatest and most epic cable TV moments below.

DirecTV Set To Drop Trump Friendly Disinformation Network OAN  was originally published on newsone.com

Trending on The Urban Daily
<p>Facebook Live Is Loading....</p>
Close