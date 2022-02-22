It’s finally happening!

Culture favorite comedy show, Martin will at least be reuniting for a 30th anniversary special on BET+ and we couldn’t be happier with the news. According to Entertainment Weekly, the reunion special is set to be hosted by comedian/actor Affion Crockett and will feature OG cast members, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II. Unfortunately fan favorite character Tommy (Thomas Mikal Ford) passed away in 2016 and will be a glaring omission in the upcoming special. Rest In Power, King.

With shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends having done reunion specials in recent years, it’s great to see Martin also put together something for the fans who enjoyed the classic comedy series when it debuted three decades ago (feel old yet?).

Naturally Martin Lawrence is excited to be getting back with his old crew for the reunion and is grateful that fans still hold a special place in their hearts for the show all these decades later.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence says. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Fans will be looking at how Tisha Campbell interacts with Martin Lawrence in particular as she sued the star and the show’s producers in 1997 for “repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse and related threats.” That final year of Martin was weird as Campbell was ghost for most of the show and only appeared in the finale but didn’t share a scene with Lawrence doing so. Luckily the two eventually reconciled in 2020 and seem to have repaired their friendship all this time later.

Should be great to see how this reunion plays out.

Are y’all excited for a Martin reunion special? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cast of ‘Martin’ To Reunite For BET+ Special was originally published on hiphopwired.com

