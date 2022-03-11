Baes & Baddies: Meet Voluptuous ICU Nurse & Sports Illustrated Swim Search Finalist Hillory Fields

The annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue has taken strides over the years to promote diversity and various body styles via the popular magazine series. This year, the 2022 Sports Illustrated features a jaw-dropping beauty in Ms. Hillory Fields, an ICU nurse out there on the frontlines and definitely more than just a pretty face.

It’s been a while since we’ve updated the Baes & Baddies segment but we believe Fields, known on Instagram as @hillorybanks, should definitely grace the cover for reasons you’re sure to understand in a few. But it’s not just serving looks and bawdy with Fields as she’s a budding boss who is now part of the tech space.

Check out her 2022 Sports Illustrated Swim Search Finalist profile below:

Fields was named after Hilary Clinton and Maya Angelou, and was born in Arcadia, Fla. She received a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from Florida A&M and currently works as an ICU travel nurse, based out of Los Angeles. During the pandemic she noticed how burnt out travel nurses were feeling. As a result, she developed SBAR App, an application that allows nurses to review and rate travel assignments and the hospitals where they’ve worked.

Now, there are some losers online calling SI’s diverse pool of swimsuit issue finalists “woke” and other such nonsense. And we do urge that you check out the rest of the finalists by heading over the page that breaks down the stories of the others who are in the running.

But we’d really like it if you directed your attention to the gallery below as we welcome our latest Baes & Baddies addition, Hillory Fields.

