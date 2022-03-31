The YEEZY Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” To Re-Release In April 2022

Kanye West might not be the most beloved musician in the culture at the current moment due to his Sleeping With The Enemy-ish ways, but best believe that backlash he’s getting from people across the board isn’t hurting his sneaker sales.

That being said, adidas is ready to release the highly-anticipated Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove”‘s seven years after originally hitting the street scene and getting the whole YEEZY brand off the ground and taking adidas into another stratosphere at a time when Nike and Jordan had the game on Hulk smash. According to Sneakernews the OG Yeezy Boost 350 is set to be re-issued sometime in April and best believe hypebeasts will be patiently waiting to pounce come release day.

“Originally releasing in June 2015, the 350 model has been built into a massive business for Kanye West and adidas. According to leaked images via @yeezymic, the Turtle Dove pattern has emerged, suggesting a re-release of the most significant Yeezy sneaker to date or its use on a different model. Tap the link in our bio to learn more.”

Should be interesting to see how limited these are when they’re released. adidas dropped 575,000 pairs of the YEEZY Boost 350 “Bred”‘s in November of 2020 and they were still impossible to copp.

Are you looking forward to the return of the “Turtle Dove” YEEZY’s? Let us know in the comment section below.

