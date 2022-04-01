Waka Flocka Flame Confirms Split From Tammy Rivera: “That’s My Best Friend”

Waka Flocka is opening up about his separation from Tammy Rivera, assuring fans that everything is great between them.

During a recent interview with “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper,” Flocka revealed that there was no beef between the two, despite calling it quits after eight years of marriage, noting that he still considers her his best friend.

“That’s my best friend, that’s my dog,” Waka said before quickly addressing critics of their breakup by adding that there wasn’t any beef or a reason that they split other than they just “grew apart.”

The Atlanta rapper said after a divorce people expect the pair to be “fighting and hating,” but he says, “I’m grown.”

“People just want it to be fighting and hating and something happened. Hell no, we’re just grown. Why is it that, when people evolve for the better, why does there have to be something attached to it that’s

slimy as spit? … Why it gotta be so nasty if we ain’t nasty? It’s love though, me and Tammy stamped.”

When asked if there was any chance of the couple reconciling, Waka had no comment but said Tammy could never do anything to make him hate her, before thanking her for allowing him to raise their 16-year-old daughter, Charlie, who she had from a previous relationship adding that raising Charlie “made him a better man.”

“The biggest blessing I had in my life — I can always say — is Charlie,” Waka said. “I got the blessing to raise another human being, especially a young woman, and see all the challenges that women go through. That’s what actually made me feel like a role model, a hero. That’s when I started to be like, ‘Damn, I’m actually number one in somebody’s life? That’s crazy!’ That felt good. That felt better than hitting a million people on stage. It made me appreciate the million people on stage. It made me appreciate everything in my life raising Charlie.”

In addition, the “Round of Applause” rapper shared his plans to expand his family in the future but adds that he “needs time” because he wants to be present in his children’s lives.

“I want to be in my kid’s life for the first five years,” he continued.

Last week, Tammy Rivera addressed shared her side of the split from Waka on Instagram Live, telling fans she and the “Hard In Da Paint” rapper are able to co-parent better now while living separately, before confirming they will continue filming their WE tv show Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.

“Him and Charlie good, we good,” Rivera said. “We are not together and that’s cool. We’re good, we’re in good spaces.”

Check out Waka Flocka’s full interview below.

