Juicy Gone Crazy: Jussie Smollett Drops Bars Claiming He’s Innocent

Fresh off of his release from jail after being convicted of filing a false report, Jussie Smollett is still proclaiming his innocence – this time in a new rap song.

The former Empire actor broke his silence last Tuesday with a song discussing his court case and taking aim at what he feels was unjust treatment placed upon him by the justice system. The track, entitled “Thank You God”, was shared on his social media account which is reportedly being maintained by his other family members. The video snippet begins with the statement: “CHANNELING THESE THOUGHTS THE BEST WAY I KNOW HOW. LOVE YOU… – JUSSIE.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcGJKv3lvKy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

From that point, Smollett opens up in song: “It’s like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight taking lives / But turn around and act like I’m the one that killed the strides.” The actor’s next set of bars becomes more pointed, addressing those who felt his claims of being attacked by two men who poured a liquid on him and put a noose around his neck outside of a Subway near his apartment building in Chicago late one night in 2019. “Some people chasing that clout / Just remember this … this ain’t that situation / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?”, he raps.

Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation after he was found guilty of filing a false report. The 39-year old was also directed to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago along with a $25,000 fine. Prosecutors in the case allege that the actor arranged the attack by the two men, paying them to do so. Smollett had begun serving his sentence at the Cook County Jail on March 10th but was released six days later after his lawyer appealed his conviction.

The actor also gave a shout-out to CNN host and commentator Don Lemon and producer/director Lee Daniels and other supporters. “They had my own people, thoughts going off the wall/ That’s why from L.D. to Don, I still got love for ya’ll/ I know we’ll meet again, talk like real men/ Instead of sharing shade in rooms and up on CNN,” he rapped. In the captions of the post, Smollett declared that “100% of the [song] profits will be donated” to groups including the Illinois Innocence Project, Secure the Bag Safely, and Rainbow Push Coalition.

