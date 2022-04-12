Multiple People Shot at Brooklyn Subway Station, Suspect Still At Large

CLOSE

Chaos erupted during the morning commute at a New York City subway station in Brooklyn, as police are investigating an incident where multiple people were shot and the suspect is still currently at large.

According to reports, multiple people were injured at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday morning. The station is serviced by the D, N, and R trains. The Fire Department of New York stated that they were called to the station over reports of a smoke condition, and found people injured with gunshot wounds as well as several undetonated explosive devices. The FDNY further reported that 16 people were found injured according to WABC, with five people so far confirmed to have been shot. Initial reports claim that a gunman opened fire on the train as it was heading northbound. The victims were rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Brooklyn. The New York Police Department issued a tweet after being on the scene saying: “In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time.”

Scenes of the horrific incident have popped up on social media, along with footage of the moments afterward with people fleeing the station being ushered out by MTA workers. Law enforcement officials state that a suspect, 5-foot-5, 180 pounds and wearing a gas mask and apparently wearing an MTA orange safety vest had allegedly opened fire on straphangers. Authorities on the scene did state that they had not apprehended the suspect. The FBI has confirmed that they are working with the NYPD, and ATF officers are also on the scene according to CNN. Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have been briefed on the situation along with other city officials, and according to NY1 reporter Jillian Jorgensen, schools in the neighborhood have been put on a shelter-in-place directive by the Department of Education. As of yet, there is no set time for a press conference by the NYPD on the fluid situation.

Commuters have been advised to keep clear of the area around the station, located at 36th Street and 4th Avenue. The MTA has announced that there currently is no D/N/R service in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan and riders should expect major delays on B/D/F N/Q/R trains for the time being.

Multiple People Shot at Brooklyn Subway Station, Suspect Still At Large was originally published on hiphopwired.com

