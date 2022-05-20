CLOSE

Just days after rumors that the Migos were breaking up shook the Hip-Hop world, Quavo and Takeoff debut their “Unc and Phew” personas by dropping their first Offset-less visual in “Hotel Lobby.”

Using a Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas theme for their new video, Quavo and Takeoff hit the desert in search of drug fueled adventure before getting lit with some not-so-thick white women in a hotel room where things get a tad bit out of control.

Whether or not we’ll ever hear or see three Migos on the same track or in the same video is anyone’s guess but with Offset unfollowing with ATLien brethren, it looks like “Unc and Phew” is going to be the new move for the trio turned duo. You do have to wonder if Cardi B had anything to do with the “Black Beatles” breaking up as fans are accusing her of having a hand in this. We might never know.

Check out the video to “Hotel Lobby” below and let us know your thoughts on the situation and whether or not you’ll be rocking with the new duo or prefer the three-man group.

The post Quavo & Takeoff Debut ‘Unc and Phew’ Visuals To “Hotel Lobby” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Quavo & Takeoff Debut ‘Unc and Phew’ Visuals To “Hotel Lobby” was originally published on hiphopwired.com