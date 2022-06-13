Netflix Releases Trailer For Kid Cudi’s Animated Series ‘Entergalactic’ [Video]

CLOSE

Kid Cudi is about to take you Entergalactic. Netflix has released the trailer for his upcoming animated series, Entergalactic.

As per Vulture the actor and rapper has teamed up with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris for a new animated project that blends notes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Insecure with new tracks from Kid Cudi’s new record, resulting in a singular look at the story of two young, ambitious artists falling in love.

Set in New York City, Entergalactic stars Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi as Jabari, a charming, streetwear-clad artist on the cusp of real success. After a chance run-in with his cool new photographer neighbor, Meadow (Love Life’s Jessica Williams), Jabari has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life. Entergalactic boasts a massive and impressive supporting cast, including Timothée Chalamet as Jimmy, Jabari’s best friend and weed dealer, and Ty Dolla $ign as Ky, Jabari’s off-the-wall ride-or-die buddy. Hollywood star Laura Harrier plays Carmen, Jabari’s ex, while Vanessa Hudgens plays Karina, Meadow’s adorably pregnant bestie. Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castry and Macaulay Culkin round out the rest of the crew.

Earlier this year Mr. Rager shared his enthusiasm on the project via social media. “Entergalactic is gonna be something really fucking special. Minds will melt. This cast?? The MUSIC?? Listen. U heard it here first. Remember this tweet. Stay tuned for more news in June! – Scott” he wrote on Twitter.

You can view the official trailer below.

Photo: Netflix

