Slim Thug is the epitome of a humble giant. He revealed he was very flattered when he found out he inspired Lupe Fiasco to write “Hip-Hop Saved My Life”.

As per Hot New Hip-Hop, the Houston native recently attended the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards in Los Angeles last month. While walking the red carpet, HipHopDX got the “I Ain’t Heard Of That” rapper to touch on a very special moment that occurred years back.

In 2007, Lupe dropped “Hip-Hop Saved My Life” which detailed an underground rapper’s struggle to break out of the local scene.

“It was crazy to hear that it was about me, inspired by me,” Thus said to HipHopDX. “It was amazing. It was a dope moment in Hip-Hop for me. He shot the video in Houston and I pulled up. So, it was a real dope experience, man.”

When Lupe originally penned the song for his album The Cool, he publicly devoted the track to Bun B. But in an interview with MTV, he revealed it was about the Boss Hogg.

“It is based on Slim Thug,” Lupe previously said. “I was with him when we shot the video, and he was like, ‘Yo, is this song about me?’ I didn’t know at the time, but there was a situation in Houston where they were trying to figure out who the song was about. Was it about Slim Thug? Was it about Chamillionaire? And it was about Slim Thug, but [then] I dedicated the song to Bun.”

Photo: Getty

Slim Thugs Reacts To Lupe Writing “Hip-Hop Saved My Life” Song About Him [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com