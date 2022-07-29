CLOSE

It looks like Kanye West is in the blessing business and the latest recipient is A$AP Bari.

Following a car accident that totaled his previous vehicle, on Tuesday (Jul 26) Yeezy surprised the fashion designer with a new Maubach truck. The VLONE co-founder took to Instagram stories to share the news, posting a video of his new ride, while thanking the Chicago-bred mogul for the generous gift.

“Yo, this n**ga Ye bought me a new f**king Maybach, yo!” he exclaimed. “If you know me, you know I crashed my Maybach two days ago, bro! This n**ga bought me a new Maybach truck, bruh. What the f**k is going on right now, I’m ’bout to cry, bro.”

Sharing with fans the significance of the gesture, A$AP Bari also posted photos of his old Maybach, showing its front end mangled after a nasty accident, along with a screenshot of a recent Instagram DM exchange with Ye.

While the friendship is genuine, it didn’t come without controversy. In 2018, when Bari was facing sexual assault allegations, Kanye West expressed support for the embattled designer.

“Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was scared to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was some p***y s**t on my part,” West said. “I let the perception and the robots control me. That’s the true sunken place.”

Kanye West Gifts A$AP Bari New Maybach Following Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com