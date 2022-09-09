adidas Partners With Disney & Marvel For A “Dr. Doom” Stan Smith Colorway

CLOSE

Dr. Doom has yet to make his official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans will be glad to learn that the popular supervillain is already getting his own sneaker thanks to adidas.

Nice Kicks is reporting that adidas is prepping for the release of an exclusive Stan Smith x Dr. Doom sneaker that came about thanks to a Disney, Marvel, and adidas collaboration for comic book fans and sneakerheads around the world. Could this be a hint to the comic book world that Dr. Doom will actually be making his debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as is currently rumored? Probably not but the sneakers still go hard with the details.

The pair arrives in a sleek chalk white upper crafted from recycled materials. Noteworthy details include Dr. Doom graphics on the tongues and insoles. Additionally, adidas branding and “it’s not easy being green” are embossed on the heels that serve as a call back to the character’s costume. “DR DOOM” labeling replaces the traditional “STAN SMITH” on the lateral side, while the base rests atop matching rubber soles.

As simple as these are, they’re already superior to the Marvel x Bape collection that dropped just a few weeks back. Those colorways were OD loud. Just sayin.’

No word yet on when the Marvel x Disney x adidas Stan Smith “Dr. Doom”’s will drop but they’re expected to see a release sooner rather than later and will retail for a cool $130.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop on adidas.com and participating retailers.

