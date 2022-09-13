Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder

CLOSE

Is there a depth of depravity that infamous snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine wouldn’t stoop to? Apparently not, because the chief struggle rapper of the world decided to mock the death of PnB Rock.

It hadn’t even been 24 hours since PnB Rock’s passing that Tekashi decided to get his troll on.

Taking to Instagram, he posted “Homie died over…” followed by a photo graphic of a waffle and a “crying laughing” emoji.

PnB Rock was gunned down while he was out eating with his girlfriend at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, CA. It’s already bad enough that the latter sharing a photo of their meal before the robbery is being focused on by way too many people. The shooter is to blame period, and she is surely in mourning. But here we are.

Tekashi and PnB weren’t on good terms. In 2020, the latter wrote, “If he get smoked my life will be made no kizzyy,” as a comment on a Tekashi video.

But, trolls will troll. Twitter is gathering the heinous Brooklyn rapper who can’t even safely walk the streets of his home borough. So we’re posting this for archival purposes, and so that potential fans can make better decisions about who they choose to support.

RIP PnB Rock.

