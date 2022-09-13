OH: Chick-fil-A Under Fire For Seemingly Referencing Black Community In Tweet About Spicy Nuggets

CLOSE

The culture might have to rethink its adoration of Chick-fil-A. The brand is under fire for seemingly referencing Black people in a tweet regarding spicy nuggets.

As per The Daily News the fast food chain is being questioned by their legion of super fans for a very disturbing response on the popular social media platform. On Friday, September 9 a user tweeted them saying they need spicy nuggets on their menu. “grilled spicy deluxe but still noooo spicy nuggets………” @KANYEISMYDAD wrote. Chick-fil-A responded saying “Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu, Don!”. Yes, you read that correctly.

Naturally the brand’s response was immediately questioned by Black Twitter for what looked to be a veiled sub at people of color. As expected users responded with questions that needed answers. “Hmmm do I needa pull up on Y’all Chic Fil A Incorporated?” one user wrote. Another was more direct in their observation saying ““Your community” sounds like the 0 sugar version or ni**as”.

The Atlanta, Georgia company acknowledged the glaring blunder in a formal statement to NBC News. “The response was a poor choice of words but was not intended in any way to be insensitive or disrespectful,” a spokesperson stated. “We often use the term ‘community’ in a broader sense to talk about places where we operate restaurants and serve the surrounding community.”

This is not the first time Chick-fil-A has rubbed people of color the wrong way. In June of 2020 then CEO Dan Cathy got on his knees and shined Hip-Hop artist Lecrae’s shoes as a way of letting the world to have “an apologetic heart.” “I invite folks to just, to put some words to action here,” Cathy said as he shined Lecrae’s shoes. “And if we need to find somebody that needs to have their shoe shined, we need to just go right on over, and shine their shoes.” In September 2021 he stepped down from his position.

The post OH: Chick-fil-A Under Fire For Seemingly Referencing Black Community In Tweet About Spicy Nuggets appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

OH: Chick-fil-A Under Fire For Seemingly Referencing Black Community In Tweet About Spicy Nuggets was originally published on hiphopwired.com